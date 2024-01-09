Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,492 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. 12,791,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,507,410. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

