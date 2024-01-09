Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $679,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.59. 287,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,124. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

