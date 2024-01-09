MA Private Wealth Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.