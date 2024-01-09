SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 9.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. 146,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

