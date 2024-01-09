Bricktown Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bricktown Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,906. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

