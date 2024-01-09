Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.31. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

