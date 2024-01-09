SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,951 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $125,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 898,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

