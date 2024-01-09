Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

