Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 7,294 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

