Whittier Trust Co. Sells 76 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GS traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.15. 492,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,879. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.73 and its 200-day moving average is $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

