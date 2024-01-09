Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $29.61 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $385.60. 612,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.73 and its 200-day moving average is $335.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

