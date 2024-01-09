iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 71,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 256,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 690,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. 2,158,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,007. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

