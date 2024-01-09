Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 3,760 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.6% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.89. The company had a trading volume of 991,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,306. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

