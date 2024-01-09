Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

