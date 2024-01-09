Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 2,500 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

