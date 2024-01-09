Smith Salley & Associates Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

ASML stock traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $716.91. 274,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,376. The company has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.12. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

