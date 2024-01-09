Smith Salley & Associates Buys 5,907 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

