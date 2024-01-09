Simmons Bank Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.