Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0869 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.05 or 0.99769179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00167269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003388 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09295789 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $5,531,025.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.