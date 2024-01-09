Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $187.41 million and $21.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00014249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.05 or 0.99769179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00167269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003388 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.01304972 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $16,517,647.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

