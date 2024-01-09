DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,125.19

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $31,125.19 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.0568557 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33,506.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

