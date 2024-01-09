Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 169,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 737,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.