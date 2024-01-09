United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.92. 286,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

