CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 423 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $475.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $518.03. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

