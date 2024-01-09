Graypoint LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

