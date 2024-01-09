Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 531 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.2 %

LEG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 268,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

