Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

