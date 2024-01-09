Eagle Health Investments LP Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Health Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,300 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 404,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

