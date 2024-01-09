Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.94 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $374.29. 245,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,870. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.37 and a 200 day moving average of $345.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

