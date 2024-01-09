B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 477,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. The stock had a trading volume of 531,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,455. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

