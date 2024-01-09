B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Hershey makes up 0.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,941,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.74. The company had a trading volume of 344,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,039. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.