Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 624 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 2,734,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

