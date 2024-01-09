Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 58,700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 926,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

