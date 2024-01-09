Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 349 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,333. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
