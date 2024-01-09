Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 15,088 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.57. The stock had a trading volume of 493,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,523. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.92.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

