Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NUBD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,115. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

