Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $8,362,803. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $661.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

