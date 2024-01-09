Simmons Bank Acquires 494 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

