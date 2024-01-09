Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 15,917 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 155.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,000,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 880,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,830,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,609,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

