Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.68. 130,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

