AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.1% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 918,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,861. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.