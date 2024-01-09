TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 5.7% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.67 and last traded at $83.81. 351,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 489,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,812. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.