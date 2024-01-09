DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,912. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

