Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 46,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 317,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $847.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

