MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.12

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.12 and last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 71780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.67.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.67.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.8456207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

