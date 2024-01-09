Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. 1,878,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

