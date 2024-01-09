TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $298,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.78. 274,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.31 and a 200-day moving average of $307.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

