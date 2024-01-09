TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.65% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $178,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.66. The stock had a trading volume of 103,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,699. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.07 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

