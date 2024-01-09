Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 25,343 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 14.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 131,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 1,102,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,980. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

