Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,102 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 819,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

